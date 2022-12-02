U.S. Congress backs legislation to block rail strike

The U.S. Senate backed a measure to block a potentially devastating railroad strike after President Joe Biden had warned that the economic impacts could have been felt in the coming days.

At least 73 senators voted to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on 115,000 workers after four of 12 unions rejected the deal.

The Senate earlier defeated a bid to require railroads to offer workers seven days of paid sick leave.

