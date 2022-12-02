U.S. Congress backs legislation to block rail strike
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 02:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 02:23 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate backed a measure to block a potentially devastating railroad strike after President Joe Biden had warned that the economic impacts could have been felt in the coming days.
At least 73 senators voted to impose a tentative contract deal reached in September on 115,000 workers after four of 12 unions rejected the deal.
The Senate earlier defeated a bid to require railroads to offer workers seven days of paid sick leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Senate
- Senate
- Joe Biden
Advertisement