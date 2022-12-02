Left Menu

Absconding SP MLA Irfan Solanki, younger brother surrender, arrested

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 02-12-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 13:19 IST
Absconding SP MLA Irfan Solanki, younger brother surrender, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The elusive Samajwadi Party MLA, Irfan Solanki, and his younger brother on Friday surrendered themselves before the UP police here, a senior official said.

Police have been looking for Irfan and his younger brother Rizwan Solanki since they were booked for rioting and arson at the house of one Nazir Fatima on November 8 in a land dispute case.

However, Irfan released a video message refuting the allegations and requesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to form a committee of MLAs to probe the charges against him properly and ensure justice.

Irfan and his younger brother Rizwan were accompanied by SP MLAs from Arya Nagar and Kanpur Cantt --- Amitabh Bajpai and Mohammad Hasan alias Roomi, respectively and their family members, the official said.

Commissioner of Police BP Jogdand told PTI that Irfan and his brother Rizwan surrendered themselves before him at his camp office on Friday and they were subsequently arrested by the police.

Irfan, the SP MLA from Sisamau (in Kanpur) and his brother would be produced before a court on Friday, Jogdand added.

''We will seek police custody if it is needed,'' Jogdand added.

''We obtained the non-bailable warrants against them about a fortnight back,'' Speaking to reporters, DCP Crime Salmantaj Jafertaj Patil said.

It has been decided to produce them before the court and seek police custody to gather more information about their hideouts and sympathisers.

''We will put all information divulged by SP MLA and his brother in the case diary that would also be produced before the court,'' Patil added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022