PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:54 IST
JK: 5 arrested for carrying out robberies by posing as terrorists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested five persons from the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir for carrying out robberies by posing as terrorists, officials said here on Friday.

Acting on complaints from several areas of Kulgam district, police constituted a special team to arrest them, they said.

A special mobile checkpoint was also set up at Yaripora to catch the five, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Nazir Mushtaq Malik, Khalid Hussain Deedad, Rizwan Ahmad Deedad, Karman Ahmad Deedad and Abrar Ahmad Teadwa. The vehicle used in the commission of the crimes has also been seized, they said.

Besides, two toy guns, one toy pistol, two cutters, five mobile phones and five face masks were recovered from their possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

