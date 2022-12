BRIEF-EMA Recommends Withdrawal Of Pholcodine Medicines From EU Market

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS WITHDRAWAL OF PHOLCODINE MEDICINES FROM EU MARKET: 02/12/2022

* EMA - HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS SHOULD CONSIDER APPROPRIATE TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES AND ADVISE PATIENTS TO STOP TAKING PHOLCODINE-CONTAINING MEDICINES * EMA- DATA SHOWED USE OF PHOLCODINE IN YEAR BEFORE GENERAL ANAESTHESIA WITH NMBA IS RISK FACTOR FOR DEVELOPING ANAPHYLACTIC REACTION TO NMBAS

* EMA-PRAC RECOMMENDATIONS WILL NOW BE SENT TO COORDINATION GROUP FOR MUTUAL RECOGNITION AND DECENTRALISED PROCEDURES FOR CONSIDERATION AT DEC MEETING

