Left Menu

US echoes India's views in rejecting China's opposition to 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:30 IST
US echoes India's views in rejecting China's opposition to 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The US on Friday echoed India's reaction in rejecting China's opposition to an India-US joint military exercise near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Uttarakhand and asserted that it is ''none of their business''.

Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, the newly-appointed US Charge d'Affaires to New Delhi, also said that Washington's interest is in supporting New Delhi's efforts to become more capable and its capacities are directed in ways it believes to be important. In an interaction with a group of journalists, she said the US's ties with India is one of its ''most consequential'' relationships and that Washington sees a natural partnership between the two sides in a range of critical areas including defence technology and climate change.

When asked about China's objection to the India-US military exercise being held in Uttarakhand, Jones said, ''I think I would point it to the kind of statement that we heard from our Indian colleagues to the effect that it is none of their business.'' On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry opposed the ''Yudh Abhyas'' exercise at Auli in Uttarakhand, claiming that it violates border agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996.

When asked about the Chinese reaction on the exercise, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a weekly media briefing on Thursday, ''Military exercise in Auli has got nothing to do with the 1993 and 1996 agreements.'' He also said that ''India exercises with whomsoever it chooses to and it does not give a Veto to third countries on this issue.'' The 1993 agreement pertains to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LAC with China in the India-China border areas, while the 1996 pact was about confidence building measures in the military field along the LAC with China in the India-China border areas.

On Wednesday, China said it was opposed to the joint Indo-US military exercises and claimed that it violated the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing.

The 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' is currently underway in Auli, about 100 km from the LAC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022