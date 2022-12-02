Left Menu

CBI arrests Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways in Lucknow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway posted in Lucknow for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing pending bills of a contractor, officials said Friday.

Arun Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), Northern Railway allegedly demanded the bribe from the contractor for passing the bills of his firm engaged in project work at Charbagh, Lucknow, they said.

The agency arrested Mittal in a trap operation while allegedly accepting the bribe, they said.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, including in Delhi and Lucknow, which led to the recovery of Rs 38 lakh (approx) in cash and other assets,'' the CBI said in a statement.

