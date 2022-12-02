Left Menu

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:42 IST
Drone with 5kg heroin recovered in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

A drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police on Friday.

The hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors, was recovered in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in the area, which was just 2 km away from the border.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police immediately shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF after noticing the drone movement in the Indo-Pak border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

A blue and black-coloured hexacopter (model - E616S) along with black tape-wrapped five packets of heroin weighing 5.60kg was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident, Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the drone was found to be having a modern technology and it could lift a good amount of weight.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sukhminder Singh Mann said investigations are on to trace those who were to receive this air-dropped consignment of heroin.

On November 28, two Pakistani drones were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.

Two hexacopters were carrying around 10 kg of heroin which were recovered by the BSF troops.

On November 30, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
4
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022