Priest's disciple found hanging in temple in Rajasthan's Ajmer

The body of a temple priests 19-year-old disciple was found hanging on the shrines premises in Bhinay police station limits of Rajasthans Ajmer district, police said on Friday.Shravan Das had been living with Laxman Das, the mahant of Yogeshwar Dham temple, for 8-10 years. When he returned, Shravan Das was found hanging, Bhinay police station SHO Mahavir Prasad Meena said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 18:43 IST
Priest's disciple found hanging in temple in Rajasthan's Ajmer
The body of a temple priest's 19-year-old disciple was found hanging on the shrine's premises in Bhinay police station limits of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Friday.

Shravan Das had been living with Laxman Das, the mahant of Yogeshwar Dham temple, for 8-10 years. His body was found hanging on Thursday, the police said.

During interrogation, Laxman Das said he had gone out on work after having lunch on Thursday. When he returned, Shravan Das was found hanging, Bhinay police station SHO Mahavir Prasad Meena said. Terming the death suspicious, the deceased's mother has lodged a complaint with the police. Meena said a case had been registered under Section 174 (enquiry and report on suicide) of the CrPC, adding that the post mortem report would reveal the actual cause of death.

The body has been handed over to family members of the deceased after post mortem by a medical board on Friday.

