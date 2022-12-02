Mumbai: Man held for attempting to extort Rs 2 cr from manager of construction site

The Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from the manager of a construction site in the western suburb of Kandivali here, an official said. The accused had allegedly come to the site, where the complainant worked as a manager, and threatened to stop the construction activity, the official said. The accused demanded Rs 2 crore from the complainant, but later settled for Rs 1 crore, he said.

A trap was laid near the construction site in Samta Nagar area and the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, the official said.

A case under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.

