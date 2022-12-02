Maharashtra Ministers’ visit to Belagavi next week not good: K'taka CM Bommai

Amidst the border row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday took exception to the proposed visit of two Maharashtra Ministers to Belagavi next week, saying the visit was not good. The two Ministers - Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai - were appointed to tackle the border issue with their legal team. They were likely to meet leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) which has been spearheading the movement to merge Belagavi with Maharashtra for decades. The planned visit was taking place when the Maharashtra government’s petition regarding Belagavi was heard recently in the Supreme Court. “Already our Chief Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra through fax. In the given situation it is not good for them to visit here and hence, they should not come here. We have already communicated to them. The Karnataka government will continue to take steps which were taken in the past,” Bommai told reporters in Belagavi. To a question, Bommai said the drinking water project in Jat Taluk in Maharashtra should take place. “The Kannada-speaking people in Jat Taluk of Maharashtra have been suffering for drinking water. In such a situation, the Maharashtra government has said that it has planned drinking water project. Let that project happen and people in that region get water,” Bommai said.

The Chief Minister had said in the past that the Panchayats of Jat Taluk had passed a resolution requesting merger of their Taluk with Karnataka in the wake of severe water crisis. As Maharashtra raked up the Belagavi issue, Bommai said there would be a review of the resolution passed by Jat Taluk Panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)