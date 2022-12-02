J'khand HC directs SEC, govt to file affidavit in PIL challenging reservation of Ranchi mayor’s seat
The petitioner said that according to the Constitution, the post of mayor or panchayat pradhan in a scheduled area is reserved for a person belonging to the Scheduled Tribe ST only. The case will again be heard after a fortnight.According to a notification issued by the state election commission on November 17, the post of Ranchi mayor, which was earlier reserved for ST, would now be reserved for SC.
The Jharkhand High Court on Friday ordered the state election commission (SEC) and the JMM-led government to file an affidavit in a PIL challenging reservation of Ranchi mayor's seat for Scheduled Caste (SC).
The court was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL), questioning the decision of the state election commission and the government to reserve the mayor seat of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation for SC. The petitioner said that according to the Constitution, the post of mayor or panchayat pradhan in a scheduled area is reserved for a person belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) only. A member of the ST will be the mayor of an area notified as a scheduled area, the petetioner's counsel Binod Singh said. The case will again be heard after a fortnight.
According to a notification issued by the state election commission on November 17, the post of Ranchi mayor, which was earlier reserved for ST, would now be reserved for SC.
