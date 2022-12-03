Left Menu

Austria: 3 men convicted in rape, death of 13-year-old girl

An Austrian court has convicted three Afghan men for the rape and death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found dumped next to a tree in Vienna last year in a case that shocked the Alpine nation.The Austria Press Agency reported Friday that the main defendant, a 24-year-old, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:14 IST
Austria: 3 men convicted in rape, death of 13-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • Germany

An Austrian court has convicted three Afghan men for the rape and death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found dumped next to a tree in Vienna last year in a case that shocked the Alpine nation.

The Austria Press Agency reported Friday that the main defendant, a 24-year-old, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Two other Afghans aged 20 and 19 were found guilty of murder by omission for failing to help the girl after she overdosed on drugs. The younger man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while the older man received a 19-year sentence. All three men were convicted of rape.

The court concluded that the men had given the girl drugs with the intention of raping her. An autopsy found she died as a result of the drug overdose and suffocation.

The killing prompted strong condemnation and tough talk from the country's leader on crimes committed by migrants. The younger men were asylum seekers at the time of the crime, while the main defendant had had his protected status revoked as a result of three convictions that included one for robbery.

Then-chancellor Sebastian Kurz said at the time that authorities would ensure the perpetrators were “punished with the full force of the law.” “I find it intolerable for people come to us, say they are seeking protection and then commit cruel, barbaric crimes in Austria,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global
4
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022