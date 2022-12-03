Left Menu

Gangster shot dead in Rajasthan

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 03-12-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 12:27 IST
A gangster was shot dead by four men at the gate of his house in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said.

Raju Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was on bail, was the rival of dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in June 2017.

Four assailants opened fire at Theth at the main gate of his house on Piprali road under Udyog Nagar police station, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep told PTI.

Efforts are being made to trace the suspects. Haryana and Jhunjhunu borders have been sealed, police said.

Soon after the murder, a person named Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility on Facebook, saying it was the revenge for Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda.

Banuda, a gangster who was a member of the Anandpal gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

