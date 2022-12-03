Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:39 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Sunday
The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada on Sunday, it said. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh from December 4 to 5, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Saturday.

The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Andhra Pradesh government at Vijayawada on Sunday, it said.

On the same evening, she will witness the Indian Navy's operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day and virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects of ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Tribal Affairs.

On December 5, the President will visit Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati where she will interact with students, faculty members and women achievers, etc., the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022