Maha: 4-year-old boy dies as school compound wall's marble slab falls on him

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:34 IST
A 4-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday after a marble slab of a school's compound wall fell on him, a police official said.

The child was identified as Anand Kushwaha, who was playing at the time near the school in Tawre Compound area, he said.

He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the official said, adding the child and his family had come to reside in the area just nine weeks ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

