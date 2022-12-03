Punjab: Gangster Ankit Rana, shooter of Bhupi Rana gang, arrested

Gangster Ankit Rana, who was a shooter for the Bhupi Rana gang and also kingpin of several extortion rackets in Punjab and Haryana, has been arrested, the Punjab DGP said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav also said that Rana was running extortion rackets in Zirakpur and Panchkula. Police have also recovered one .32 bore pistol along with five live cartridges from him.

The DGP said the anti-gangster task force in a joint operation with SAS Nagar district police arrested Rana. He was also wanted in the Baltana encounter case that took place in July, Yadav said. In Baltana, three members of the Bhupi Rana gang were arrested. During the operation there, one of the gangsters was injured in retaliatory fire. Two Punjab Police officials also suffered injuries.

The DGP said Rana was wanted in Punjab and Haryana in many criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder and extortion and the Arms Act. He was involved in extorting money from 15 hotels in Zirakpur and 10 hotels in Panchkula, besides, other renowned businessmen, he said.

