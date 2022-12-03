4 killed in collision between two cars in UP

Four people were killed after two cars collided with each other here on Saturday, police said.

Two people were seriously injured in the accident that occurred on the Bundelkhand Expressway near Jakhedi village under Rath Kotwali area, they said.

Ashish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur, along with his relatives Anju, Satya and Deepak, was returning from Pitambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district when his car collided with another, the police said.

While Ashish and Satya died on the spot, Anju and Deepak were seriously injured, they said.

Ravindra Sharma of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district and an unidentified youth travelling in the other car also died on the spot, they added.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a community health centre, from where they were referred to the nearest medical college, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and families of the victims are being informed, said Tara Singh Patel, Inspector-in-charge of Rath Kotwali.

