Left Menu

MP: Four killed, two injured in motorcycle accident in Khargone

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:28 IST
MP: Four killed, two injured in motorcycle accident in Khargone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were killed and two injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place under Maingaon police station area, about 15 km from the district headquarters, an official said. The four victims, including two brothers, died on the spot, while two injured persons have been moved to a hospital, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Manish Khatri told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Pyarsingh Naharsingh, Sandeep Roop Singh and brothers Dum Singh Waskle and Santosh Rumsingh Waskle, he said.

Khargone sub-divisional magistrate Om Narayan Singh said he visited the district hospital to enquire about the health of the two injured men -- Mithya Mohan and Sunil Rameshone.

Three men were sitting on each motorcycle when the collision took place, he said.

Bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after post-mortem, ASP Khatri said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022