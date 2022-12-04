Left Menu

Prior sanction required for direction to register FIR for hate speech, says court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:32 IST
Prior sanction required for direction to register FIR for hate speech, says court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has dismissed a plea for registration of an FIR against a person for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Buddhist community, saying prior sanction for prosecution from the competent authority is required for the court's direction.

The court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Satya Prakash Gautam seeking registration of FIR against Swami Ram Bhadracharya for allegedly using "insulting and derogatory words against Lord Buddha and against the Buddhist community, which created an atmosphere of disharmony in the society".

"Admittedly, there is no previous sanction obtained by the complainant in this case from the competent authority, hence in view of the settled provision of law… the complaint… stands dismissed being not maintainable due to want of sanction…," Metropolitan Magistrate Ajeet Narayan said in an order passed on Friday.

The court said that according to a recent judgement of the Delhi High Court, appropriate sanction of the government was required for investigation and direction of registration of FIR under the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the case of hate speeches, etc.

The court also said that according to the Supreme Court, the requirement for obtaining sanction, instead of being directory in nature, was a mandatory requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022