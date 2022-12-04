Left Menu

Tens of "outlaws" storm governor's office in Syria's Sweida city - state media

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 04-12-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 17:44 IST
Tens of "outlaws" storm governor's office in Syria's Sweida city - state media
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Tens of "outlaws" stormed the governor's office in the southern Syrian city of Sweida and burned files and official papers, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

State television flashed footage of the governor's gutted office after it had been stormed by angry demonstrators who chanted slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al Assad's rule. Residents and witnesses said the protests were linked to economic hardships.

Also Read: Syrian Kurds say they have stopped operations against IS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022