Clash between 2 groups after boy's bicycle hits man in Mumbai

He then allegedly slapped the boy and took the bicycle into his possession, an official from Vakola police station said.The boy went home and informed about the incident to his father who along with others went to the spot and allegedly assaulted the man who had slapped his son, he said.The 45-year-old man and his supporters also beat up members of the other group and pelted stones at them, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 10:51 IST
Two groups clashed with each other after a bicycle which a minor boy was riding hit a 45-year-old man in Santacruz area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the man was standing in front of a mosque. He then allegedly slapped the boy and took the bicycle into his possession, an official from Vakola police station said.

The boy went home and informed about the incident to his father who along with others went to the spot and allegedly assaulted the man who had slapped his son, he said.

The 45-year-old man and his supporters also beat up members of the other group and pelted stones at them, the official said. The situation became tense and shops in the area were closed for sometime, he said.

The police brought the situation under control and registered cases against members of both the groups, the official said.

The man who had slapped the boy was arrested, the official said.

The boy's father was at large and efforts were on to nab him, the police added.

