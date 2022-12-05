Left Menu

Prime accused in Dibrugarh University ragging case surrenders

We have already arrested six students in connection with the incident of ragging, he told PTI.Four students of Dibrugarh University were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled for their alleged involvement in the case.Three wardens of the Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas PNGBCN hostel were also suspended by the university authorities for alleged dereliction of duty.Sarma, who was admitted to the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury, causing weakness in one leg.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 05-12-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 11:37 IST
Prime accused in Dibrugarh University ragging case surrenders
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging case, in which a student was critically injured after he jumped from the second floor of the hostel, surrendered before the police on Monday, a senior official said.

Anand Sharma, a student of M.Com first-semester, was allegedly tortured by his seniors on November 26, following which he had jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging, police said.

The accused surrendered at the Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district early morning, a police official said.

''The accused will be brought to the Dibrugarh police station. We have already arrested six students in connection with the incident of ragging,'' he told PTI.

Four students of Dibrugarh University were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled for their alleged involvement in the case.

Three wardens of the 'Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas' (PNGBCN hostel) were also suspended by the university authorities for alleged dereliction of duty.

Sarma, who was admitted to the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury, causing weakness in one leg. He also suffered a fracture in his hand.

On December 1, he underwent a surgery and is now on the path of recovery, doctors said.

Registrar Paramananda Sonowal said that the varsity' Anti Ragging Committee (ARC) has applied for permission at the CJM court to record statements of the six arrested.

''Permission has been sought for Law Officer of Dibrugarh University Devraj Sharma and Inspector of Colleges and member of ARC Rupam Saikia to go to jail and record their statements,'' he added.

A magisterial inquiry is being conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghamitra Baruah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022