Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank raid, Palestinians say
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report. During an early morning Israeli raid near the city of Bethlehem, clashes erupted and one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers. Several other people were arrested, Palestinian officials said.
- Country:
- Palestinian Territory
Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli military said it was checking the report.
During an early morning Israeli raid near the city of Bethlehem, clashes erupted and one Palestinian was killed, according to Palestinian medical workers. Several other people were arrested, Palestinian officials said. The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bethlehem
- West Bank
- Israel
- Palestinians
- West
- Palestinian
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Fanfare for first flight from Israel to Qatar for World Cup
With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup
With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup
Israeli far-right's demand for defence post hinders Netanyahu's coalition bid
Israel's Netanyahu wins defamation suit against ex-PM