Germany's Scholz: We must avoid dividing world into Cold War-style blocs

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:28 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for putting all efforts towards building new partnerships in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday.

The West must stand up for democratic values and protect open societies, "but we must also avoid the temptation to once again divide the world into blocs," wrote Scholz in the piece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

