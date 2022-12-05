Left Menu

UP govt tables supplementary budget for FY 2022-23

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state assembly on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the House.

This includes a Revenue Account of Rs 13,75,684.28 lakh and capital account of Rs 20,01,270.39 lakh.

After presenting the supplementary budget, proceedings of the house were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

