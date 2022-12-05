Left Menu

Chief of Defence Staff dwells upon challenges to national security

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:22 IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday dwelt upon challenges to national security and shared his perspective on various initiatives of the government to strengthen the armed forces.

He was addressing the students and faculty of Defence Service Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington near here.

During his visit, Chauhan was briefed on various initiatives of the college to prepare the student officers to meet organisational requirements in a rapidly changing environment, an official release said.

The CDS was received by DSSC Commandant Virendra Vats and given an overview of various training activities at the College and planned upgradation of infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

