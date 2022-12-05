Left Menu

Lakhimpur violence: Court dismisses discharge applications of Union minister's son, others

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:43 IST
A court here on Monday dismissed the discharge applications of 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

District government counsel (criminal) Arvind Tripathi told PTI that the court of additional district judge-I dismissed the discharge applications and fixed December 6 as the date for framing of charges against the accused.

A charge sheet has been filed against all these accused.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri during a violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

