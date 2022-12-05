HC seeks Delhi govt's reply on plea about lack of amenities at Tihar Jail

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the city government's response on a plea raising issues of sanitation, hygiene and lack of adequate and clean drinking water at the Tihar Jail.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee which flagged the issues after an inmate brought its attention to the problems they face and an inspection of the prison premises was carried out.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi government and asked it to file its reply. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on April 14.

The Delhi government was represented by standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Tanwar.

The committee said the panel lawyer conducted an inspection and submitted that adequate and clean drinking water was not being made available on the jail premises. It also said the conditions of the washrooms or toilets were poor.

Their doors were also broken, compromising the inmates' privacy during daily ablutions, it said.

The living conditions were poor as there was a manhole on the premises which was filled with stagnant water which was spilling out.

''Accordingly, it was suggested by the panel counsel that a petition for redressal of grievances pertaining to access to safe and clean drinking water as also for ensuring an overall hygienic environment in the premises of the said jail could be filed before this court. Accordingly, the present petition is being preferred for resolution of the problems,'' said the plea, filed through advocate Amit George.

It said the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018 and the Model Prison Manual, 2016, provide that the prison inmates be provided access to clean and adequate drinking water, and that hygienic sanitary conditions be maintained in the jail premises.

''Depriving the inmates of Tihar Jail of basic amenities such as access to clean and adequate drinking water, sanitation, an overall hygienic environment and clean and private washrooms/ toilets, is in outright violation of the Delhi Prison Rules as also the Model Jail Manual. Such deprivation is also in contravention to the accepted international rules and guidelines for prisoners,'' the plea said.

