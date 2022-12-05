Left Menu

Telangana govt will try to get UNESCO tag for Hyderabad, says Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:53 IST
Telangana govt will try to get UNESCO tag for Hyderabad, says Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is restoring several heritage structures in the city and would make efforts to secure UNESCO world heritage recognition to Hyderabad, State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a 17th century stepwell at Bansilalpet in the city which has been restored by the government with the involvement of voluntary organisations.

Citing the examples of Mozamjahi Market, Murgi Chowk, Mir Alam Mandi, State central library, and other structures in the city, he said the government has set an objective of restoring various heritage structures which stand as symbols of the city's history and great culture.

''We will definitely revive all these and get UNESCO world heritage recognition for Hyderabad,'' he said.

He appreciated the government agencies, voluntary organisations and others involved in restoring the stepwell.

''Telangana Govt. has restored the 17th Century Bansilalpet Stepwell to its original glory. It once served drinking water needs of the locality, but later was neglected to turn into a garbage dump. The revived stepwell will prevent inundation & improve the groundwater levels,'' the Minister said on his official twitter account.

In another tweet, he said the Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned in protecting, conserving, and restoring the rich heritage of Hyderabad.

''The revived Clock Towers, Kamans, Stepwells, & other heritage structures stand testimony to the efforts and commitment. The sites have become sights to behold!'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022