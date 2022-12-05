Left Menu

Time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters, says CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said it is time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters involving commercial issues to be argued before the Supreme Court.The CJI made the oral observation and said that such frivolous commercial matters wasted a lot of the courts time and needed to be clamped down upon.The time has come to impose anticipatory costs in commercial matters which come to Supreme Court...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:08 IST
Time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters, says CJI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said it is time to impose pre-hearing costs in commercial cases to prevent frivolous matters involving commercial issues to be argued before the Supreme Court.

The CJI made the oral observation and said that such frivolous commercial matters wasted a lot of the court's time and needed to be clamped down upon.

“The time has come to impose anticipatory costs in commercial matters which come to Supreme Court... It is time for the Supreme Court in commercial matters to say that first deposit Rs 5 crore cost and if it's frivolous then the cost will remain with us,'' the CJI said.

A CJI-headed bench was hearing appeal against an interim order of the high court in a commercial dispute case.

''You do not realise that you come to the Supreme Court for such matters and take up judicial time. You are challenging an interim order of a division bench of the high court... Why should we interfere,'' the CJI observed.

The applicant, thereafter, withdrew his plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022