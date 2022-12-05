Left Menu

Five migratory birds' carcasses seized in Odisha's Chilika lake, poacher arrested

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-12-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 23:09 IST
At least five carcasses of migratory birds were seized in Odisha's Chilika lake on Monday and a poacher was arrested for hunting down the winged guests, forest officials said.

They suspect that the birds -- two large whistling ducks, and one purple moorhen, pheasant tailed jacana and common moorhen each -- were poisoned near Kalupada channel under Tangi range of Chilika wildlife division. A country boat used for poaching was also seized, Tangi range officer Choodarani Murmu said.

The dead birds were found inside a polythene bag on the boat of the accused, identified as Chaitanya Panda, a resident of Jatia Patna area near Tangi in Khurda district, she said, adding he tried to escape on seeing forest officials but was nabbed.

The carcasses of the birds were buried after post-mortem examination, the official said.

Wildlife officials have seized 14 dead birds and nabbed three poachers in the area in the last 15 days.

Chilika wildlife division Assistant Conservator of Forests P K Panda said vigil has been upped in the lake.

An estimated three lakh winged guests have visited the lagoon so far during winter this year.

