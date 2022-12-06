Left Menu

Drone, 2.5 kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:58 IST
Drone, 2.5 kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force troops have recovered a drone and over two kilograms of heroin from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the fourth such recovery in as many days, officials said on Tuesday.

At 8:56 pm on Monday, the troop heard the sound of a drone from the Pakistan side when it was hovering over Kalia village.

The personnel fired in that direction, and during the search, they recovered 2.47 kg heroin wrapped in a yellow polythene, the officials said.

''A metal ring meant for the release of the consignment from the drone was also found attached with it,'' an official said.

The personnel carried out another round of search operation on Tuesday morning during which they found the broken drone lying the field.

"The BSF troops once again foiled a smuggling attempt," the official said.

There has been a spurt in the movement of Pakistani drones near the international border in the last few days.

On Monday, the BSF foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near the international border in Amritsar district.

On Sunday, a drone was recovered near the international border in Tarn Taran district along with 3 kg heroin.

On December 3, the BSF personnel recovered about 25 kg heroin, which was air dropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
3
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022