Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A software professional allegedly killed his girlfriend in Guntur district after she started avoiding him following differences and also tried to end his life, police said on Tuesday.

The 20 year-old victim, identified as Tapaswi, a dental student came in contact with the accused Gnaneswar on social media two years ago. Their friendship blossomed into love but, over the past few months, differences had cropped up between them.

Ever since, she had been avoiding him even as he tried to patch.

A couple of months ago, the girl lodged a complaint with the police in Vijayawada against him, following which he was ''counselled'' not to harass her.

The student was staying with her friend at Takkellapdu near Guntur for over a week now.

Knowing her whereabouts, Gnaneswar went to Takkellapadu on Monday night and tried talking to her.

Following a heated argument, he took out a surgical knife and slit Tapaswi's throat even as a frightened friend ran out of the house to alert the neighbours.

Gnaneswar dragged a bleeding Tapaswi into an adjoining room and locked it up before the locals came and broke open the doors.

He cut his arm on seeing the locals before he was overpowered. They handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, the bleeding girl was taken to a private hospital in Guntur, where she succumbed.

The Pedakakani police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

