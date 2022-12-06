Left Menu

Swedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival

Swedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
A Swedish court on Tuesday found a man guilty of murder and of "preparation of terrorist crime" at a politics festival in July, sentencing him to psychiatric care.

The 33-year-old Swede was arrested in Visby on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland instants after a woman was stabbed to death in a crowded square during the annual Swedish political Almedalen Week festival. The woman, a prominent professional in Swedish psychiatry, was stabbed near where Centre Party leader Annie Loof had been due to hold a news conference, and prosecutors in November said they suspected the man had also planned to murder Loof.

