Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka reach home

As many as 14 Indian fishermen who were arrested last month by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged maritime violation and repatriated from Colombo, reached here on Tuesday morning.

They were arrested in November for alleged maritime boundary violation. The fishermen belong to Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal in neighbouring Puducherry union territory.

State government authorities from Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal received the fishermen at the airport and made arrangements for their journey home, officials said.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted that ''14 #Indian fishermen who were repatriated from #Colombo reached #Chennai today.''

