Zelenskiy visits troops near eastern Ukraine's front lines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he visited troops in the eastern Donbas region to mark Armed Forces Day.

"Thank you for this resilience and strength. You are an outpost of our independence," he wrote in a Telegram post that carried footage of him meeting soldiers.

Zelenskiy also recorded a separate video in which he appeared to be speaking from Sloviansk, near the besieged city of Bakhmut.

