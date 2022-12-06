Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:29 IST
Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover.
The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein's claims.
