Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:29 IST
Juan Carlos Image Credit: Twitter(@publico_es)
Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover.

The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein's claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

