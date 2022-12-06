Deals worth more than $29.3 bln to be signed during Saudi-China summit - SPA
Updated: 06-12-2022 19:31 IST
Initial agreements worth more than 110 billion Saudi riyals ($29.26 billion) will be signed during a Saudi-Chinese summit this week, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
The summit will be held during a two-day visit by the Chinese president to Saudi Arabia beginning on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.7590 riyals)
