LF takes out rally in Kolkata on Babri demolition anniv; stresses need to uphold secular values

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 20:46 IST
The Left Front on Wednesday took out a rally here on the occasion of the Babri Masjid demolition's 30th anniversary, and stressed the need to uphold the country's secular credentials.

The rally, from Park Circus to Rajabazar, was led by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim and his predecessor in the post Surjya Kanta Mishra.

Leaders of the CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP, too, participated in the rally in strength. The rally attendees gave a call to end communalism, and said that ''it was necessary to abide by the Constitution and uphold and maintain the country’s secular fabric''.

Several thousands of Hindu kar sevaks brought down the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, claiming that it was built by Mughal emperor Babar atop the ruins of a Hindu temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

