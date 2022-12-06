Left Menu

Gurugram man loses over Rs 4 lakh to unknown cyber frauds

Police have booked unknown persons for allegedly duping a Sector 40 resident of more than Rs 4 lakh promising him lucrative returns on online investments.According to the complaint filed by Anshu Sood, the victim, he had got a message on October 11 from some man on WhatsApp about an opportunity to earn money from home.The man introduced his firm as AFI India Trading Company Private limited, and asked him to install Telegram app and asked him to follow steps.He was asked to register on a website and was given a username.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:17 IST
Police have booked unknown persons for allegedly duping a Sector 40 resident of more than Rs 4 lakh promising him lucrative returns on online investments.

According to the complaint filed by Anshu Sood, the victim, he had got a message on October 11 from some man on WhatsApp about an opportunity to earn money from home.

The man introduced his firm as AFI India Trading Company Private limited, and asked him to install Telegram app and asked him to follow steps.

He was asked to register on a website and was given a username. He was then asked to transfer some money on the website.

''They claimed that after investment I will get profit which I will be able to see by logging in. They showed me some profit accruing initially, and I invested Rs 4.61 lakh. Soon after I was not allowed to withdraw the money,'' Sood said in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Cyber Crime Police Station East under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of IPC on Monday. ''As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts,'' said SHO Bijender Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

