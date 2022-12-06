Left Menu

NCPCR asks NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition' in adverts

The child rights panel said, The commission in the said regard observes that such activities is a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2015...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:21 IST
NCPCR asks NGOs to refrain from showing 'vulnerable children in deplorable condition' in adverts
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked NGOs to refrain from showing ''vulnerable children in deplorable condition'' in their advertisements to raise funds.

In a notice to NGOs, the apex child rights body said a Member of Parliament had raised concern with the commission that various non-government organisations -- domestic and international -- were raising funds through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites and social media while showing ''vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition''. The child rights panel said, ''The commission in the said regard observes that such activities is a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015... ''...therefore the commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involves using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable children in deplorable condition in order to raise funding.'' PTI UZM SZM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022