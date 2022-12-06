Business brief

Left Menu

EAG has organised a contest on Best example of AML-CFT Financial Analysis amongst the Compliance Officers of the member countries in the international Olympiad on Financial Security at Sochi, Russia on October 10, 2022, BoB said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:06 IST
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has bagged an EAG Laureate Award in the International Olympiad on Financial Security held at Sochi, Russia. The Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG) is a FATF-style regional body which comprises 9 countries including India.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an intergovernmental organisation combats with money laundering and to maintain certain interest. EAG has organised a contest on 'Best example of AML-CFT Financial Analysis' amongst the Compliance Officers of the member countries in the international Olympiad on Financial Security at Sochi, Russia on October 10, 2022, BoB said in a statement.

