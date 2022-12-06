Al Jazeera submits case of journalist's killing to International Criminal Court

Al Jazeera on Tuesday said it submitted to the International Criminal Court the case of the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank in May.

The submission comes after an investigation by the television news network's legal team on the case, Al Jazeera said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)