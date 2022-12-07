Charas, drug pills found near barrack of undertrials in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail

Charas and drug pills have been recovered from the high security Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, following which police have registered a case, an official said.

A polythene bag stuffed with 134 grams of charas and half-a-dozen drug pills was found on November 30 near barrack no. 11 where undertrials arrested in sensitive cases are lodged, the police official said.

The drugs were spotted by a jail constable. Police suspect someone had thrown the bag from outside.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Sunday against the unidentified person, the official said.

Police will check CCTV footage of the area, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)