PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:14 IST
Top cops of Odisha, Chhattisgarh resolve to work in tandem to fight Maoists
The Odisha Police and its Chhattisgarh counterpart have resolved to coordinate in a more active and effective manner while dealing with left-wing extremism, officials said.

Top police officers of the two states organised a daylong meeting here on Tuesday to brainstorm and discuss ideas and ways to tackle the menace, they said.

Senior officers of the BSF and the CRPF also attended the meeting.

''It was stressed upon that all agencies concerned will work with more synergy to combat left-wing extremism in a more proactive and effective manner,'' Odisha DGP S K Bansal later said in a video message.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh have a common border, and therefore, it is important that the two states share intelligence and deploy security forces at strategic locations, Bansal stated.

The DGP also said that the chief secretaries of both the states would be chalking out plans for undertaking developmental activities in the border areas.

