Sisters in UP's Amethi drown in well

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:34 IST
Two sisters allegedly jumped into a well in Mohanganj area here and drowned, police said on Wednesday. Shivkumari, 24, and Chandrakanti, 18, were found dead inside the well on Tuesday night, Mohanganj SHO Gyanchand Shukla said. Shukla said that Shivkumari had a fight that night with her father Shiv Darshan Maurya over his missing brother Manchharam after which she left home and was later found inside the well, he said. He said that his sister also jumped inside to save her, but drowned. The sisters' bodies have been taken out from the well and sent for post mortem examination. The matter is being probed by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

