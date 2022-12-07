Left Menu

SC mobile app 2.0 launched, law officers can view court proceedings real time

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application, which will give access to law officers and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings real time.Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version will be available in a weeks time.Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a weeks time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:41 IST
SC mobile app 2.0 launched, law officers can view court proceedings real time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday launched android version 2.0 of its mobile application, which will give access to law officers and nodal officers of various union ministries to watch court proceedings real time.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play store while the iOS version will be available in a week's time.

''Android version 2.0 is available while iOS will be available in a week's time. Besides lawyers and advocates on-record, the application will give exclusive real time access to all law officers and nodal officers of various ministries of the Central government. They can watch the court proceedings by logging in through this application'', the CJI said.

He made the announcement before the start of the day's work.

''The law officers and nodal officers of the union ministries can watch in real time the status of their case filed, order, judgements, and pendency of their cases'', CJI Chandrachud said.

The mobile application, which was earlier in existence, granted access to lawyers and advocate on-records to watch court proceedings.It also showed the status of the cases, orders and judgements.

During the pandemic, then Chief Justice NV Ramana had granted access to few media persons to enable them to watch court proceedings virtually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022