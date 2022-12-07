Left Menu

German minister: foiled plot shows threat of far-right "abyss"

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2022 15:14 IST
  Country:
  • Germany

Investigations into a far-right plot to overthrow the German state show the threat posed by the "Reichsbuerger" movement, which denies the existence of the modern German state, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Wednesday.

"The investigations provide a glimpse into the abyss of a terrorist threat from the Reichsbuerger milieu," Faeser said in a statement, adding "we are taking action against such endeavours with all the consequences of the rule of law."

"We will continue to take this hard line." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

