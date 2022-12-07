Left Menu

Litigants inconvenienced due to ceasework by Cal HC officers

Calcutta High Court Image Credit: ANI
Litigants were left in limbo on Wednesday as normal work was affected owing to a ceasework at the Calcutta High Court by officers and other employees, demanding finalisation of the special pay commission.

The joint forum of six associations of officers and employees is also demanding grant of arrear of high court allowance from January 1, 2020, instead of December 1, 2021, from which it has been allowed.

Some litigants, a section of whom came from far-off districts for hearing of their cases, were left in the lurch as several matters could not be heard by the judges, owing to absence of a good percentage of officers and staff.

The joint forum said it had given notice of ceasework on November 21 over their demands so as to ensure that litigants were not inconvenienced.

The associations claimed the members were forced to resort to the one-day ceasework to press for their long-time demand for constitution of the special pay commission, consisting three judges of the high court and two administrators to be nominated by the state government.

''Though the Chief Justice of the high court has named the three judges, the state government is yet to give the names of its two representatives,'' joint forum leader Supratik Bhattacharjee said.

