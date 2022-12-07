Left Menu

German minister: raids show dangerousness of far-right group

We must stand up with all our strength against the enemies of democracy," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:46 IST
German minister: raids show dangerousness of far-right group
  • Country:
  • Germany

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser praised German security services for raids on Wednesday to counter what she called a terrorist threat from members of the far-right Reichsbuerger milieu, who do not recognise modern-day Germany as a legitimate state.

Faeser told reporters there appeared to be "two organisational arms to this organisation itself: a council, and a military arm -- and that already shows the dangerousness of this alleged terrorist organisation".

"The constitutional state is strong. We must stand up with all our strength against the enemies of democracy," she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022